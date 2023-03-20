Buster Murdaugh Denies Involvement in Stephen Smith's Death

Buster Murdaugh is speaking out. In a statement on Monday, the 26-year-old son of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh denied rumors that he was involved in the 2015 hit-and-run of gay teen Stephen Smith.

Buster's statement came the same month that his father was convicted of the 2021 murders of his mother, Maggie, and brother, Paul. Alex was later sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

"I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith's tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother," Buster's statement read. "I love them so much and miss them terribly. I haven't spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father's incarceration."

"Before, during and since my father's trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long," the statement continued. "These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family."

Buster concluded his statement with a request for the media that they "immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me."

The investigation into Stephen's death was reopened in 2021, as police were looking into Maggie and Paul's murders, though no Murdaugh family member has been named a suspect or charged in his death.

Police originally said that Stephen got hit by a car while walking to get help after having car trouble, but Stephen's family believes he was murdered and is currently working to get his body exhumed.