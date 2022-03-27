BTS Share Favorite Animated Films During Surprise Appearance at 2022 Oscars

The Oscars had a surprise dose of BTS!

The biggest group in the world made a brief but memorable appearance during Sunday's Academy Awards in a pre-taped segment, where they discussed their favorite movie musicals. One of their top picks? Coco, the Pixar/Disney animated feature released in 2017, and took home two Oscars.

"It's a real masterpiece!" group leader, RM, said in the video through translations. "I watched it three times. And I cried a lot."

Added V: "Truly, Pixar is unbelievable."

But not everyone had an emotional attachment to Coco as RM did. Jimin revealed that he "didn't cry though."

Even so, the group members were all fans of Disney films as J-Hope stated, "Overall, I like Disney movies." The eldest member, Jin, explained why he thought they worked across generations: "Disney movies stimulate emotions well."

Another favorite? Aladdin, which J-Hope personally chose. "Shout-out to Will Smith, Aladdin!" RM quipped, referring to the 2019 live-action adaptation featuring the actor.

Watch the cute segment below.

BTS is currently gearing up for a busy April, as they are about to fly back to the U.S. to perform at the GRAMMYs next Sunday where they are also nominated for their No. 1 song, "Butter."

The seven-member group will also play four sold-out shows as part of their Permission to Dance World Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, from April 8 through April 15. They recently wrapped three concerts in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month -- their first in-person shows at home since 2019.

J-Hope recently tested positive for COVID-19, but Big Hit announced in an official statement that he is expected to participate in activities "next month."

For more, watch below.