Bryan Cranston Reveals He Tested Positive and Recovered From COVID-19

Bryan Cranston is a COVID-19 survivor. The Breaking Bad star revealed in an Instagram post Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and has since made a full recovery. In his clip, he shares a bit of how he was feeling before getting tested. It also shows him donating plasma after his recovery.

"I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a while ago," Cranston, 64, begins, adding that he was "very lucky" to have had "very mild symptoms." "Hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people."

In the caption, the actor also sent a message to those "feeling a little tied down."

"I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience," he wrote. "I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones."

He added that he counts his blessings and urges people to "keep wearing the d**n mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together."

Cranston joins a long list of celebrities and famous faces who have tested positive for the virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as Idris Elba, were the first Hollywood stars to share their diagnoses and have since recovered.

Most recently, however, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her three daughters tested positive for COVID-19, as did Anna Camp and golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Mel Gibson was hospitalized in April with the virus.

