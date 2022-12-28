Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Winter Video From When She Fell in Love With Him

Emma Heming celebrated the holidays on Wednesday with a sweet throwback video commemorating the early days of her love with now-husband Bruce Willis.

"It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him 🤍 #loveofmylife," Emma wrote beneath a video of a family ski trip.

Family and friends chimed in with love in the comments section. "This makes my heart glow," wrote Tallulah Willis, Bruce's youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore.

The throwback moment comes several days after Bruce posed for a holiday photo with Demi and the rest of their blended family.

Demi and Bruce locked arms together, and Emma stood happily next to them. Emma and Bruce's kids -- daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 -- were also part of the photo, as were Demi and Bruce's daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" Demi captioned the post on her Instagram account.

Emma commented, "What a fun evening 😍❤️."

In March, Emma, Demi and Bruce's five children shared a joint family statement announcing that 67-year-old Bruce was stepping away from his acting career due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

In August, Emma opened up about how she and her family are handling her husband's diagnosis in a social media post shared for National Grief Awareness Day.

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she captioned a video of herself gardening, staining wood, shadowboxing, biking, playing tennis and more. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it."