Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Share a Quarantine Dance -- and Daughter Rumer Can't Stop Laughing

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are dancing their way through quarantine. The former couple starred in their daughter, Rumer Willis', Friday Instagram post, and had her laughing uncontrollably with their antics.

In the hilarious clip, Rumer, 31, tells her parents, "Act like you like each other," which causes them to both start awkwardly dancing. Bruce turns things into a conga line of sorts, telling Demi to "pick it up" and "take it down the hall" as they dance for the camera.

The dogs and the former couple's daughter, Tallulah, 26, got involved in the dance party next, while Rumer maintained her place behind the camera, where she continued to cackle.

"Update: This is where we are at," Rumer quipped in the caption.

The situation is unconventional as Bruce is currently married to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. Quarantining apart from them, though, was never part of the plan.

"My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypothermic needles that she found," Scout, 28, recently explained on the Dopey podcast. "So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor," she continued. "So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

As for how Emma feels about the situation, a source recently told ET that Bruce is in touch with her and his younger daughters "daily" and that being apart isn't "weird to them."

"Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this," the source said. "Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."

"It's become a slumber party and they have settled in perfectly," the source added. "Emma loves Bruce and is fine with him staying with his older children and Demi during this time."