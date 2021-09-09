Brooke Burke Engaged to Boyfriend Scott Rigsby

Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon! ET has learned that Brooke Burke is engaged to boyfriend Scott Rigsby.

Burke, 50, and her real estate developer boyfriend are taking their relationship to the next level after two years of dating.

The news of their engagement comes just hours after Burke shared some snapshots from her lavish birthday celebration on Wednesday evening.

The actress and TV personality posted a trio of photos from the festivities, where she celebrated with Rigsby, her close friends and family, and stunning, rose-adorned birthday cakes.

"Following my birthday bliss, so thankful for family, friends & of course birthday cake 🎂 ❤️💋Rigs," Burke captioned the post.

ET spoke with Burke in January -- alongside her Intimate Knowledge podcast co-hosts Lila Darville and Meghan King Edmonds -- and she gushed about her relationship with Rigsby, which she said was "pretty serious."

"He's amazing and loving and kind and sexy and sweet and fun," Burke shared. "I'm really, really happy right now, and we're enjoying each other's company, and it’s growing and it feels right."

News of the couple's romance first broke in mid-2019, and the couple made their official red carpet debut in November 2019 while attending Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

This will mark Burke's third marriage. She is also the mother of four kids, including 14-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Shaya with ex-husband David Charvet -- whom she divorced in 2018 -- and daughters Sierra, 19, and Neriah, 21, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.