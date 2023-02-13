Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco Reveal Sex of Their First Child With Boxing Match

Brody Jenner is going to be a girl dad! Over the weekend, the former star of The Hills: New Beginnings and his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, shared they are expecting their first child, a girl.

"IT’S A GIRL 💗💗💗 so thrilled 😭 can’t wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world! Love you!" Blanco posted.

The caption was accompanied by a video of the couple surrounded by family and friends as two inflatable babies compete in a boxing match. The girl baby won the fight and pink confetti was released to celebrate the announcement.

The reveal of the baby's sex comes less than two months after the couple announced they're expecting their first child.

Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, took to the comments to congratulate the couple.

“That Has to be the cutest and most clever… The funniest gender reveal ever! Perfectly executed and I’m so happy you are going to be a girl daddy! You and Tia will have a beautiful little baby girl and be the most wonderful parents! So happy for you sweetheart!!! 👏💞💗👶🏼,” she wrote.

Jenner’s former co-star on The Hills, Audrina Patridge, also shared her excitement for the couple. "Congrats 💗," she wrote.

Prior to his relationship with Blanco, Jenner was married to Kaitlynn Carter, who welcomed her first child in 2021, a baby boy named Rowan Carter Brock, with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock. The pair split in 2019, a year after they tied the knot during a non-legally binding ceremony.

At the time, Jenner took to the comments to send well-wishes to his ex.

"Congrats Kait!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote in the comments. "You are gonna be the best mom."