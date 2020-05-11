Britney Spears Wants Dad Jamie 'Suspended Immediately' as Co-Conservator of Her Estate

Britney Spears wants her father, Jaime Spears, to be "suspended immediately" as the co-conservator of her estate.

The singer's attorney, Sam Ingham, filed new documents on Tuesday, with Britney requesting that Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate, and that her dad be removed. A hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Documents obtained by ET state that Britney's Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group business manager quit abruptly. The "Stronger" singer and her lawyer claim Jamie hired Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan to serve as business manager without her knowledge or consulting her about the replacement's fees.

"The Oct. 28 letter is a blatant attempt by [Jamie] to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney's objections, Tristar’s resignation and the appointment of Bessemer Trust,” the documents read. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team."

"Therefore, Britney will be filing a petition to remove James as conservator of the estate," the docs add. Her lawyer also claims that the singer and her estate will suffer loss and injury if her father is not suspended immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust.

Britney first asked the court to appoint Bessemer Trust Company to serve as conservator of her estate in August, in a further attempt to remove her father as the sole conservator. Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, has also backed Bessemer Trust Company to serve as conservator over her daughter's estate.

Last week, Britney had a small victory when her petition request was granted that would allow her to expand her legal team. She was not present for the latest hearing, though her mother, Lynne Spears, her attorney and her dad were present.

Prior to that hearing, Britney's legal team was adamant in court docs filed that she does not share her father's "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past."

Jamie's legal team requested that Britney herself, not just her attorneys, be present during such court proceedings. The singer's lawyer, however, argued that it was not necessary for her to show up for such hearings.

