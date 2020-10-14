Britney Spears Shares What She Learned This Summer Amid Her Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears seems to be staying optimistic amid her ongoing conservatorship battle and the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss some of things she did to keep herself occupied this summer, along with what she's learned about life the past few months.

"So yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of fall. I pulled out all my jackets and then the next day it was really hot. It was very confusing," she said. "Anyhow, this summer has been so much fun for me. I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much. But the most important thing that I did learn was that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment."

"Sometimes we need to learn to slow down and learn how to embrace them all," she continued. "Anyways, I hope your summer was as good as mine. And God bless you all."

Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was one of many people who left a sweet comment on the post. "You are a spontaneous gift to the world," he wrote, adding three heart emojis.

As ET reported last week, Britney is continuing the legal fight to have her dad, Jamie Spears, removed from her 12-year conservatorship. In the latest court docs obtained by ET, Britney's lawyers remained adamant that she does not share her father's "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past."

The latest docs are in response to Jamie filing paperwork arguing against the petition to add more lawyers to his daughter's legal team because it would cost too much money.

Additionally, in a hearing last Wednesday in Los Angeles, in which all parties appeared remotely, Jamie's legal team requested that Britney, not just her attorneys, be present during such court proceedings. The singer's lawyer, however, argued that it was not necessary for her to show up for such hearings.

While there has been a lot of back-and-forth in her conservatorship battle, the singer appears to maintain a positive attitude and outlook on her social media. See more of her recent pics and videos below: