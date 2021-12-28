Britney Spears Shares Rare Video of Her and Sam Asghari Hanging Out With Her Sons

Britney Spears is enjoying spending time with her sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline, alongside her fiancé, Sam Asghari. On Monday, the 40-year-old pop star Instagrammed video of the group on an outing together.

In the video, Spears films 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- having fun in a glow-in-the-dark room and playing at Flutter, an interactive art experience in Los Angeles.

"This is really well thought out, it's very artistic," she says at one point about a colorful room. "OK, so is this what you boys' rooms look like at home at your dad's?"

Spears and 27-year-old Asghari also dance together in the video, and Asghari pushes Sean on a swing.

"Adventures with the kids are so much fun 🤩," Spears wrote.

An onlooker told ET that Britney was in "great spirits" as she, Sam and her sons enjoyed their private tour, and "really took time to enjoy all of the different rooms at Flutter."

"Britney was very hands-on and caring with her sons, and wanted her boys to have a great time," they continued. "Britney, Sam and her sons all seemed like a happy family and they were very creative and playful throughout their visit... Overall, it seemed like a fun family day where they all had an awesome time together."

In September, Spears shared that she asks her sons for permission before she posts them on social media.

"My boys' birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," she wrote, explaining why she so rarely shares pics of her kids. "There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼 !!!"

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Spears is looking forward to a career comeback in 2022, and is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities.

"Britney is her own decision maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons," the source said. "She's just waiting for the right time for everything."

"Sam is a huge support for Britney and is encouraging her in every way," the source added of Spears' longtime love, who proposed in September. "Things are going very smooth and steady for them as a couple and if anything, their relationship is even stronger since getting engaged."