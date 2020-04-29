Britney Spears Says She Accidentally 'Burnt Down' Her Gym

Britney Spears is sharing a wild story.

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she accidentally burned down her home gym a couple of months ago.

"It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote alongside a video. "By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!"

In the accompanying clip, Spears also said: "I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."

She then proceeded to show us her quarantine workout, which involves lifting dumbbells and doing a variety of squats, planks and stretches.

The "Sometimes" singer received a slew of comments from fans telling her how happy they were that nothing major happened to her and her family during the fire.

Meanwhile, hours earlier, Spears also posted about how she was missing her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and had even started to lose weight.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭," she wrote. "I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

She also sent a message to her fans about finding "solitude in my beautiful home every day."

Spears has been keeping her followers entertained on social media with frequent fun posts. Just a couple of weeks ago, she shocked fans when she danced along to a Justin Timberlake song and referenced their past relationship.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.