Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Objects to Dad Jamie's $890,000 Attorney Fees in Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is contesting the legal attorney fees the singer's father, Jamie Spears, is requesting amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

In new court documents obtained by ET, Lynne (who is an "interested party" in the case) is objecting to Jamie's petition for approval and payment of over $890,000 to him and his attorneys (Holland & Knight, aka H&K), as well as related fees and expenses charged to the estate. The monetary number is specifically for fees ranging from the period between Oct. 17, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

Lynne alleges that the fees and costs are improper, utterly excessive and not in good faith, claiming H&K's fee application is $200,000 more than all of the other law firms combined for whom fee applications were filed. She is requesting that the raw data be examined in camera by the court and that if the money has been paid, it should be repaid to the estate.

Additionally, Lynne claims that the fees for the "media tour" were to combat media coverage that cast Jamie in a negative light, with no benefit to Britney.

"[It's] directly contrary to [Britney's] wish for privacy," the documents state. "The Conservatee's life has been under a media microscope, and the last thing she wishes, desires, or derives any benefit from is her Conservator's attorney spending [her] money to promote herself in the same media that scrutinizes everything that happens to [Britney]."

ET has reached out to Jamie's legal team for comment.

As ET reported last month, if the court approves, Britney will have to pay nearly $2 million to her father's lawyers.

According to a court document obtained by ET at the time, the total costs and fees incurred from Jamie's attorneys (along with the attorneys retained by his attorneys) is nearly $2 million. The document is a declaration in support of petition for order allowing and approving payment of: 1.) the compensation to conservator and attorneys for conservator and 2.) reimbursement of costs.

Jamie is also requesting the approval of his compensation as conservator -- including $16,000 a month, plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of office expenses -- from the Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2021 timeframe mentioned in the document.

Hear more on the ongoing legal battle in the video below.