Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari in Intimate Ceremony at Her Home

A source tells ET, "Britney and Sam are officially married. Both of them are overjoyed."

Helping Britney and Sam celebrate the momentous occasion, friends Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace were in attendance.

Ahead of the wedding, a source told ET that the couple was "so excited" for their big day.

"They have felt like true partners for a long time and can't wait to officially be husband and wife," the source said.

According to the source, they didn't invite her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, or her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she's estranged from.

"Ever since Britney and Sam talking about getting married and planning their wedding, inviting them was never a question," the source said.

Spears' two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James -- also did not attend the wedding. However, Federline's powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in a statement said they wish their mom nothing but the best.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," the statement reads. "They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life. Kevin and the boys want her to be happy. Hopefully this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."

"Britney and Sam are an endgame couple. But for them, it's all about timing," the source said at the time. "All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven't been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It's like dating in high school. That's been their experience for the last two years or so. ... They are ready to embrace that next chapter, and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step."

When ET spoke with Asghari -- who supported Spears throughout her conservatorship battle -- back in 2019, he already expressed his intention of one day getting married to the pop star.

"Absolutely," he responded when asked whether he saw marriage in his future with Spears. "This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family."

The couple met when he starred in her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." Spears called him five months after the music video shoot, asking if he wanted to go out for sushi.

"At the music video, we connected. We talked," he recalled to ET. "We talked at the music video about what [we] like to eat -- sushi -- and then [exchanged] text messages and next thing you know, [we're] just like a normal couple."

ET spoke with Asghari again in November after their engagement and he shared that their wedding planning was up to Spears.

"She's wearing the pants now!," he noted, before acknowledging, "I want the biggest wedding in the world!"

"She's doing great, I'm great, this is the happiest time of our lives," he added of how they've been doing since her conservatorship ended. "We're just enjoying it! ... From here on out, it's amazing. It's heaven."

The pair's relationship played a significant role in Spears' explosive courtroom testimony last June, when she claimed that, under her conservatorship, she was unable to get married or have another baby.

"Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is," a source previously told ET. "Sam feels so proud of Britney for finally having this moment. It's her liberation and it's a long time coming."

In April, Spears announced she was pregnant but sadly suffered a miscarriage in May. Despite the devastating news, Asghari is still hopeful that he'll become a dad one day.

"It's just part of life," he recently told GQ. "But I do want to be a young father ... That's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children."

"We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people," he added of the miscarriage. "And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready, it'll be the right time."