Britney Spears Dances With Sam Asghari at His Best Friend's Wedding

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, enjoyed a rare night out on Saturday, attending the wedding of Asghari's pal. The actor-model served as the best man in the outdoor nuptials, and shared a series of photos from the event, for which Spears was his plus one.

The 39-year-old pop star rocked a blue mini-dress with black heels while her 27-year-old boyfriend wore a suave black suit with a yellow tie.

Posting pics with his longtime love on Instagram, Asghari wrote, "🦁🦁 about last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience."

He also shared a video of himself and Spears, who he met on the set of one of her music videos, dancing together.

"Thanks to science, we get to dance again. When Persian and American culture combines," he captioned the clip.

Sam Asghari/Instagram Stories

Sam Asghari/Instagram Stories

Earlier this month, Spears opened up about getting the COVID vaccine.

"OK, the people on the internet said it was really, really bad, it was like a bullet going through your arm," Spears said at the time. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."