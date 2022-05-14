Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage: 'This Is a Devastating Time'

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are dealing with a devastating loss. The couple took to social media on Saturday to share that they had lost their "miracle baby" just over a month after they announced that they were expecting.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announced that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple's joint post read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength," the statement continued. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears added in the caption of her post, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support," while Asghari promised in her comments, "We will have a miracle soon."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September, after meeting in 2016. The couple announced that they had officially set their wedding date earlier this month.

During Spears' court testimony last June, she revealed that she wanted to get married and have a baby, and alleged that her conservatorship had previously prevented her from doing so. The performer is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

After Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November, the singer took to Instagram to reveal she had babies on the brain, and last month, shared that she was expecting after she and Asghari took a trip to Hawai'i.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" Spears wrote in her announcement. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Spears added that she planned to do yoga every day of her pregnancy, and shared that with her previous two babies she had privately suffered from "perinatal depression" but was grateful that now "women talk about it everyday."

