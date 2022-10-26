British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies On Air While Doing Morning Show

Tim Gough was doing his daily radio show on Monday when he died while still on the air. He was 55.

GenX Radio reported that while recording his live morning segment, Tim Gough at Breakfast, at his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born, Gough died of a suspected heart attack.

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show. He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk," read a statement from the radio station. "The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk, also released a statement praising Gough. "Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk and was hugely excited for our DAB launch at the end of the month," he said. "To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heart broken by the news. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.

Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.

RIB buddy. x — GenX Radio Suffolk (@genxradiouk) October 24, 2022

Gough's bio on the radio station's website states that he started his radio career more than three decades ago, and worked at several local stations in the United Kingdom. Gough came out of retirement to host the morning breakfast series on GenX Radio Suffolk.

According to the radio station, Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.