British Actor Julian Sands Identified as Missing Hiker in Mount Baldy, California

Julian Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- is one of the two missing hikers rescue workers are currently searching for in the mountains of Southern California.

Sands was identified on Wednesday as the hiker who went missing in the Mount Baldy area last Friday, according to ABC News.

The search and rescue efforts have been challenging for authorities and emergency services due to intense weather conditions in the Southern California region.

Sands, 65, was born and raised in England, and currently resides in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Sands was first reported missing after failing to return from a hike along the Baldy Bowl Trail, which is a popular hiking destination for those visiting the mountain, The Wrap reports.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office tweeted a warning to hikers on Thursday, alongside a sign detailing the dangers of hiking during inclement weather.

"Winter Weather on Mt Baldy Makes for Dangerous Conditions; Hikers Urged to Think Twice and Heed Warnings," the tweet read.

Search and rescue efforts are also underway to locate Bob Gregory, of Hawthorn, California, who was reported missing by his family on Monday, ABC News reports.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station told the outlet that rescue teams are searching for him in the Crystal Lake area in the San Gabriel Mountains.