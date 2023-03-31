Bristol Palin Says She's 'Finally Feeling Normal' Two Months After Her Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Bristol Palin is on the mend. Two months after her ninth breast reconstruction surgery, the 32-year-old former Teen Mom OG star revealed on her Instagram Story that she's feeling more like herself.

"Wayyy better," she answered during a Wednesday Q&A. "The last surgery I had felt like such a setback, but I'm 2 months post op and finally feel normal again."

Palin revealed in January that she'd undergone her ninth breast reconstruction surgery, which was "all stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 y/o" that left her with "damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring."

"The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life," she wrote. "Praying that this is the last surgery needed - I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a set back/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA."

The next month, she told fans she was "finally feeling like I'm on the mend" following the surgery.