Brie Larson Welcomed Onto 'Fast & Furious 10' Crew by Vin Diesel

Brie Larson is getting into the driver's seat for the upcoming installment in the Fast & Furious franchise!

Producer and star Vin Diesel announced on Saturday that the Oscar winner has joined the cast of the forthcoming Fast & Furious 10.

The smiling stars -- who are also both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- posed for a selfie, which Diesel posted to Instagram to announce the casting news.

"Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that’s captain Marvel'. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image," Diesel, 54, wrote in the caption. "What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10."

"You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology," Diesel continued. "Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Several of the long-running franchise's biggest stars celebrated the addition, including Ludacris and Jordana Brewster, who shared their excitement in the comments.

Larson reposted the sweet snapshot, and expressed her gratitude and excitement over the possibilities of being a part of this high-speed film series.

"Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘 thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel," she wrote. "Can’t wait to share more (when I can 😉)."

Larson's involvement in the Fast & Furious franchise comes after the actress recently wrapped filming on her upcoming MCU project, The Marvels.

Meanwhile, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to play the primary villain in the 10th film, and recently spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about what he's looking forward to about the project.

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa said of the villain he's set to play in Fast & Furious 10. "I get to shoot with some really cool people... I'm excited I'm working with Vin. I'm excited I'm working with Charlize [Theron]."

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to hit theaters May 19, 2023.