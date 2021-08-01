'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Dishes Best Response to Those Who Criticized Show's Diverse Cast

Bridgerton has been quite the success for Netflix.

This week, Netflix Queue's Twitter account revealed that the period drama was the streaming service's fifth biggest original series launched to date. Bridgerton's own Penelope Featherington, actress Nicola Coughlan, couldn't help but celebrate the news, as well as clap back at critics who previously bashed the show's diverse cast.

"You know the way some people were like ‘Diversity in period drama doesn’t work’....63 million households thought it did tho so," Coughlan, 33, wrote alongside Netflix Queue's tweet, dishing out the best response to those who doubted the show's success.

In another tweet, the Irish actress added, "Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse? You can’t downvote us being Netflix fifth biggest original release ever."

Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is a fabulous mix of Downton Abbey meets Gossip Girl. Adapted from Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the story follows the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown -- voiced by Julie Andrews -- casts aspersions on Daphne.

The Shondaland masterpiece also cleverly incorporates pop songs by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande into the Regency era-inspired original score.

