'Bridgerton' Season 2 Trailer Teases Anthony and Kate's Steamy Romance

Lady Whistledown is back!

Bridgerton released a new teaser for the anticipated second season on Monday, fittingly Valentine's Day, and the Ton's all-knowing gossip maven has returned to spice up all of London.

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?" Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) opens the minute-long promo, as Queen Charlotte takes a huge sigh of relief when she's served the latest gossip rag -- literally on a silver platter.

"As the members of our Ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills," Whistledown declares, as brief but intriguing teases of Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) new love interest, Kate (Simone Ashley); her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran); extravagant balls; and stolen glances between Anthony and Kate in various settings.

"No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives," Whistledown warns, before the camera pans up to reveal Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) putting quill to paper in the teaser's final seconds. "For all of you."

Watch the Bridgerton season 2 teaser below.

Bridgerton returns Friday, March 25 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.