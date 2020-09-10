Brian Austin Green Talks ‘Masked Singer’ Elimination & the 'Stressful' Level of Secrecy (Exclusive)

After a night of tough competition on Wednesday's The Masked Singer, The Giraffe was voted off, and was revealed to be none other than Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green. The actor joined Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, and opened up about the experience of performing on the show in total secrecy.

"It's stressful, man!" Green told ET's Kevin Frazier via video chat. "I've never had to work on something that's been as secretive as this is."

Given the nature of the show -- which revolves largely around the mystery of who each of the contestants really are under their elaborate masks -- a great deal of care in put into keeping everyone's identity top secret, even from the celebs' friends and family.

"I went and did this job for weeks and I've just had to tell people, 'Hey, I'm going to work,'" he recalled, adding that getting eliminated was, in a way, "a huge relief."

Before Green was unmasked, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as guest panelist Joel McHale -- all got a chance to take make their final guesses at who was under the costume.

Given some hints in the clue package -- including references to a "fox" and to the film Transformers, both of which refer to Green's ex, Megan Fox -- some of the panelists seemed to be onto him.

According to Green, he thought he might have been figured out following his performance on Wedneday's show -- in which he sang Kool & the Gang's iconic "Get Down On It" -- when Scherzinger "started getting on me, [about] Megan things and the Transformers thing."

But then the guesses took a turn towards Fox's Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, "And I was like, 'Oh this is awesome, I'm good,'" Green said with a laugh.

In fact, the closest guess came from McHale, who suggested The Giraffe might be Green's old 90210 co-star Jason Priestley.

However, it was Thicke who was left shocked and a little embarrassed when Green finally pulled off the mask -- considering they have been friends since childhood, and used to be a music duo as teens, which they called Think Twice.

"We did an episode of Growing Pains," Green explained to ET. "We were on the show performing."

The pair performed together once again at the end of Wednesday's show, when Thicke took to the stage as Green delivered and unmasked encore performance of "Get Down On It."

Green's appearance on The Masked Singer comes several month after he and Fox called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share three sons -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- and Green told ET that being a part of Fox's singing competition series was something of a welcome, fun distraction.

"It really came down to, I have no control over school and home life. The only thing I have control over is who I choose to be while dealing with all of this," Green said.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.