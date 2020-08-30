Brian Austin Green Says He's Not Ruling Out Reconciling With Megan Fox: What He Thinks of Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green says he's not ruling out a romantic future with Megan Fox after their split. The BH90210 star opened up about where things stand between him and Fox on Instagram Live on Saturday, sharing that he believes there's a possibility they could reconcile.

"I never say never," Green explained. "I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye, and then sometimes paths do different things."

Fox, 34, and Green, 47, started dating in 2004 and married six years later. They share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, while Green is also dad to 18-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together," Green said of Fox on Saturday. "Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible."

Green confirmed his and Fox's split on his podcast in May, noting that photos had surfaced of Fox spending time with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, Machine Gun Kelly. At the time, he said Fox and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, were "just friends." However, Fox and Kelly have since gone public with their relationship, with Green even seemingly shading them on Instagram earlier this month.

"Do I like Megan's new man?" he asked on Saturday, reading a fan's question. "I've never met him, I have no idea."

"I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I've heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren't true," he pointed out. "As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy."

Green continued, stating that it would be "selfish" of him to only want Fox to be happy with him.

"We did that for 15 years. If that has run its course, then so be it. That’s not a failure," he conceded. "It was a really special relationship, and it still is."

"At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s okay," he added. "Sometimes you have to sort of really swing far away from something to find a more stable ground to stand on."

