Brian Austin Green Cuddling With Newborn Son Zane Is Guaranteed to Melt Hearts

Brian Austin Green is in the adorable throes of dad life. The actor recently became a father of five with the birth of his and Sharna Burgess' first child together, son Zane, in June.

The little one joins older siblings Kassius -- Green's first child with ex Vanessa Marcil -- and Noah, Bodhi and Journey, Green's three kids with ex Megan Fox.

In fact, in a new video the busy dad posted on Instagram, fans can see Noah and Bodhi with their baby brother in the post's cover image. In the clip, Green pretended to nibble on the infant while Zane's hands were covered in baby mittens. At one point, the youngster looked up at the camera, completing the sweet moment between father and son.

Audio playing over the footage featured Winnie the Pooh saying, "Will you do me a small favor? Don't forget to grow up and live happily ever after and stay as sweet as honey forever."

As for whether there are more kids in Green's future, he's not exactly ruling it out.

"Going into a restaurant, asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much," he recently told ET. "So I think I'm done at five."

"I'm not saying never, you notice," he noted. "I'm saying, 'I think.' And there's a lot that can come from thinking. There's a lot of room for change within that."

In the meantime, it sounds like Green's older kids have embraced their newest sibling.

"The kids are so amazing with Zane. They were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant," he recalled. "They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they're just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now going, 'Is he awake yet?' You know, they tiptoe around. They're so cute. It's so cool."