Brian Anthony Howe, Lead Singer of Bad Company, Dead at 66

Rocker Brian Anthony Howe of the British rock group Bad Company has died at the age of 66, ET has learned. Howe’s death was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager, Paul Easton.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe," Easton tells ET in a statement.

Howe died as a result of cardiac arrest in his home on Tuesday morning. According to the statement, he was able to briefly speak with EMTs but then was unable to be revived.

Howe started his music career with Ted Nugent, serving as lead vocalist on Nugent's 1984 Penetrator album. He went on to replace the lead singer of Bad Company, Paul Rodgers, before leaving the band in 1994 to start a solo career and eventually releasing four albums.

Howe had been on tour prior to the shutdowns in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and had plans to return to the road when possible.

The rocker is survived by his son, Michael, and daughters, Victoria and Ella, along with three grandchildren, Kira, Alexandria, and Aurora.