Brett Goldstein Reacts to His Bleeped Emmys Acceptance Speech for 'Ted Lasso' -- What He Said (Exclusive)

Asking Roy Kent not to swear proved to be a self-fulfilling prophecy at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein won one of the first awards of the night for playing the foul-mouthed footballer in the Apple TV+ series, and took to the stage for a sweet speech that was bleeped several times.

When ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier caught up with Goldstein backstage, the 41-year-old British actor and writer was asked if he realized he'd dropped the F-bomb.

"That does not sound like me," he teased. "That sounds like an accusation that cannot stand."

In fact, in an uncensored version of the speech, Goldstein is clearly heard dropping two F-bombs.

"I was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f**king short," he joked from the start, before later adding, "This is the f**king icing on the cake. I'm so sorry, please have me back."

As for who told him not to curse, Goldstein told ET, "Quite a number of people over the build up to this were saying, 'Just listen man, I think this is a big show and it's like an afternoon show and you really, really shouldn't swear.' And I was like, 'OK.'"

His co-star, Hannah Waddingham, who also won an Emmy for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, asked ET if she also dropped an F-bomb during her speech.

"My parents are going to be so disappointed," she said, cringing after learning she had.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Don't invite us on the stage if you don't want us to swear," Goldstein retorted.

He also admitted to being in shock when his name was called, so much so that he didn't hear it.

"I actually was like, 'Who is it? Who'd they say?' And then everybody stood up and they were looking at me," he added. "Thank god they had it written on the thing, because I was like, 'Oh s**t.'"

In the press room after his win, the actor admitted to not even remembering which expletives he dropped during his speech, not realizing it was heavily bleeped.

"Oh, did they bleep it? Oh no! Really?" he asked reporters. "Truthfully, I don't know what I said. It's all a blur."