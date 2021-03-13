Breonna Taylor: Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson and More Honor Late EMT One Year After Her Death

Say her name. Celebrities, politicians and many others are paying tribute to the late Breonna Taylor on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The 26-year-old EMT was killed in her home by Louisville Metro Police on March 13, 2020. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in their home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address. She was shot eight times.

Just earlier this month, a judge permanently dismissed charges against Walker for allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer last year. In September, the city of Louisville agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and institute police reform in the family's wrongful death suit. And while the Louisville Police Department fired the officers involved in the shooting, no one has been charged in her death.

On the anniversary of her death, people all over the nation are reminding everyone to "say her name" and demand justice.

"Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color," Samuel L. Jackson wrote.

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/Ym95sD4Adj — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) March 13, 2021

Halle Berry tweeted, "Breonna Taylor deserved so much more. 🕊 #SayHerName."

Breonna Taylor deserved so much more. 🕊 #SayHerName — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 13, 2021

"#BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her own home by Louisville police officers one year ago today when they fired 32 shots at her home during a no-knock raid using false information," Common tweeted. "365 days later and still no justice. Breonna should be enjoying this weekend with friends and family."

#BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her own home by Louisville police officers one year ago today when they fired 32 shots at her home during a no-knock raid using false information. 365 days later and still no justice. Breonna should be enjoying this weekend with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/ld0FMTY7g4 — COMMON (@common) March 13, 2021

See more tributes from Hollywood and politicians below:

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/xmUMIywY15 — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 13, 2021

It’s been one year, 365 days, since Breonna Taylor has not gotten justice...and we can’t rest until she gets it. #SayHerName #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/Srinuw8umm — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) March 13, 2021

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/lMWAdi3pRx — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 13, 2021

Today, Breonna Taylor should be enjoying her Saturday with family and friends.



Instead, it’s the anniversary of her murder and her killers - Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly - walk free.



The system was built to allow this. Don’t ignore that. Get involved. pic.twitter.com/2XBqlQ0FhF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 13, 2021

SAY HER NAME - BREONNA TAYLOR ! ❤️

We will never forget you babygirl — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 13, 2021

One year.

It's been one year since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered and she is still without justice. Continue to #SAYHERNAME and call (502)-735-1784 to demand legal action against Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. #JUSTICEFORBREONNATAYLOR pic.twitter.com/Tyl2fiMMP1 — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) March 13, 2021

#BreonnaTaylor was a bright light that was tragically extinguished one year ago today. We have failed to deliver justice to her family! I hope the new Attorney General, #MerrickGarland, authorizes an investigation!#JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/Tr2rxFLzJU — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 13, 2021

“Working in health care is so rewarding. It makes me feel so happy when I know I’ve made a difference in someone else’s life.” – #BreonnaTaylor

Breonna should still be here. We honor her today and every day. pic.twitter.com/ehBPFe1uVV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 13, 2021

It's been ONE YEAR since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered and she is still without justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.



Call (502)-735-1784 to demand legal action against

Jonathan Mattingly,

Brett Hankison, and

Myles Cosgrove.https://t.co/z7VX0R9k4L — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 13, 2021

One year ago. Say her name. #BreonnaTaylor ❤️ — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 13, 2021

One year ago Beautiful kind Breonna Taylor was murdered in her own bed by police who went to the wrong home. They should be in jail and she should be alive — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 13, 2021

In every photo, you see the soul of a beautiful young woman who was loved and loved life. 1 year ago today decisions were made that ended her life. Not one of those decisions involved seeing her as an innocent human being. #breonnataylor should be alive today. pic.twitter.com/cD1CBcTYuJ — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 13, 2021

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/caIfkCJehm — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) March 13, 2021

It’s been one year since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered at her own home and she’s still without justice #SayHerName #JusticeForBreonna pic.twitter.com/oQA2Er6iz5 — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) March 13, 2021

We #SayHerName to honor her, as we pray for those who loved her before her name became a hashtag. #BreonnaTaylor.



We #SayHerName as a reminder that racial injustice is not “un-American,” but it should be. #BreonnaTaylor.



We #SayHerName as a call for justice. #BreonnaTaylor. pic.twitter.com/mbN9MRGT3t — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 13, 2021

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias & violence against people of color — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 13, 2021

One year. We will never forget you, Breonna Taylor. We will never stop saying your name. pic.twitter.com/HOEU6e4fok — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 13, 2021

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color — Thandie Newton OBE (@thandienewton) March 13, 2021

One year without justice. Don’t stop saying her name!! #BreonnaTaylor — Tess H🍒lliday (@Tess_Holliday) March 13, 2021

Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America. As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 13, 2021

Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. #JusticeForBreonna



Portrait by Amy Sherald pic.twitter.com/PIIcj0bLxZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 13, 2021

One year ago, Breonna Taylor was murdered by police officers. It is a disgrace that we are still waiting on justice. The time is long overdue for us to combat systemic racism and a broken criminal justice system. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 13, 2021

Dearly beloved, #BreonnaTaylor. We never met you, but we remember you. And we mourn. pic.twitter.com/4J52M0aLEf — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) March 13, 2021

No justice for Breonna Taylor means we still #SayHerName

Breonna Taylor's life was taken by white supremacy and killer cops, exactly one year ago.

Rest in Power.#ProtectBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/g8a9WjVkwY — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) March 13, 2021