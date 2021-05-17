BravoCon Is Back! Details on the 2021 Convention

The rumors are true, BravoCon is coming back! Bravo announced on Monday that the fandom event will return for another star-studded, fun-packed weekend this October 15-17 in New York City. After having to skip a 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bravo plans to go big in 2021, with more interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels (where talent and producers alike will spill behind-the-scenes secrets), immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and their favorite Bravolebrities.