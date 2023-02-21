'Brat Loves Judy': Judy Hospitalized With Lung Blood Clots and Enlarged Heart After Egg Retrieval

Soon after Da Brat revealed she was expecting her first baby with wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, WE tv announced the season 3 premiere date for their reality series, Brat Loves Judy: Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In the new season of the unscripted series, the 48-year-old rap legend, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, and her wife gives fans unprecedented access into their personal lives and emotional fertility journey, as they try to bring a child of their own into their blended family. The expansion of the Harris-Dupart home brings new experiences and complications to light, as they maintain their ever-expanding careers, merge empires, tackle family differences and realign with their faith.

A sneak peek of the upcoming season shows just how trying the couple's fertility journey has been, as Da Brat emotionally breaks down in tears detailing the life-threatening health complications Judy went through following the egg retrieval process. After successfully retrieving 19 eggs, the rapper shared in the clip that one day, Judy felt short of breath and her stomach suddenly swelled up "as if she was pregnant."

"They said it might be a hyperstimulation of the ovaries," Judy said as she lay on the hospital bed.

According to Da Brat, she ended up with blood clots in her lungs, which caused her heart to beat quicker than normal on one side and have an enlarged heart. As a result, she had to see numerous doctors during her hospital stay -- from a cardiologist to a hematologist to an oncologist.

"I'm fine now," Judy said, as Da Brat broke down in tears beside her.

"But you...," Da Brat began before the tears started flowing, causing her wife to tear up as well.

"Don't do that," Judy said, wiping away her tears as she tried to maintain composure.

While Da Brat and Judy went through a scary ordeal during their pregnancy journey, there was light at the end of the tunnel as they went public with their baby news Tuesday.

"It's been quite a journey," Da Brat told People, admitting that "there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."

"We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience," Judy, who runs Kaleidoscope Hair Products, said in the interview about why the rapper was initially hesitant to carry a child. "She is so nurturing."

Brat Loves Judy returns Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.