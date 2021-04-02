Brandy and Whitney Houston's 'Cinderella' Is Coming to Disney Plus

It's not just possible, it's happening: Brandy and Whitney Houston's iconic take on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is finally coming to Disney+. Better still, you don't have to wait long for its arrival: It's streaming on Feb. 12.

Brandy celebrated the news on Instagram, calling its release "divine timing" and writing, "This is truly touching and magical... Thank you so much to everyone who helped make what seemed #IMPOSSIBLE #Possible"

Cinderella originally premiered as a TV movie musical in 1997, with Brandy in the title role and Houston as her fairy godmother -- plus Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid and Bernadette Peters as Cinderella's wicked stepmother -- and original songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein. (All together now: Impossible! For a plain yellow pumpkin to become a golden carriage...)

The film earned seven Emmy nominations at the time, including for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special. It had been a lifelong dream of the late, great Houston to star in Cinderella, though by the time the film got around to being made, she felt she'd aged out of the lead role.

"I stuck with the project for years, until I decided I wasn't gonna be Cinderella and I would be the fairy godmother," she told ET on the film's set. Instead, Houston, who also served as an executive producer, handpicked Brandy. Watch more in the video above.

Cinderella is exclusively streaming on Disney+ on Feb. 12.