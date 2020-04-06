Brandi Glanville Divulges Alleged Denise Richards Affair in Explosive 'RHOBH' Midseason Teaser

"I f**ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He'll kill me,'" Brandi claims in the clip, while having dinner with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Denise, however, is not at the table -- and when she finds out what Brandi said, she seemingly bursts into tears. "What the f**k?" she asks, insisting Brandi's allegation is "not true!" Denise's rep also previously denied Brandi's claims of an affair to ET.

The women are visibly shocked by Brandi's claims, while Dorit exclaims she believes Denise. "I hope to God she's OK. My heart is racing. I'm really, really scared," Dorit says later in the teaser, trying to call Denise after Garcelle Beauvais reveals she was a "no-show."

Denise appears to be fine, as she's seen in the teaser begging Bravo not to air the rumor. Elsewhere in the clip, Lisa is called the "bad guy," and Denise admits she "learned a lesson."

Watch below.

Denise opened up about the rumors in a March interview with ET's Brice Sander, confessing that they provided for a "challenging" season of RHOBH.

"I was very much caught off guard, and the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is -- I think it's kind of disgusting that they even talk about it. But that's something they choose to, and I've had worse things said so I can rise above it. I have a very solid marriage and my husband and I, we just rise above it. People will say what they'll say, and in the big picture, we can't worry about that stuff."

Find out what the other Housewives had to say about the drama here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.