Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.

Catherine was joined by their two daughters -- Evangeline, 8, and Elijah, 4 -- on a special stage, and reflected on their relationship, and Brandi's impressive career.

"Millions of viewers watching tonight fell in love with this next performer four years ago when she took the GRAMMYs stage for the first time and delivered one of the most iconic performances in GRAMMY history," Catherine shared. "I was lucky enough to marry her more than a decade ago, so I was way ahead of you."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2019, Brandi stole the GRAMMYs spotlight with a stunning performance of her song "The Joke." That night, she was nominated for four GRAMMYs and walked away with one for Best Americana Album.

"It means the world to me to stand here tonight with our beautiful daughters by my side," Catherine continued, "and introduce, in our humble opinion, one of the greatest, most authentic artists and human beings on the planet."

"Here to rock our faces off with 'Broken Horses,' from the GRAMMY-nominated album In These Silent Days, my wife and their momma, Brandi Carlile!" Catherine concluded her introduction with flair.

Brandi's engaging hit track, "Broken Horses," took home two GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, winning for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Carlile spoke with ET on the red carpet ahead of the show and opened up about what she hoped to pull off with her performance at this year's show.

"My performances at the GRAMMYs in the past have always been this combination of my childhood dreams so that came from staying up late to watch Whitney [Houston] and Celine [Dion] to see if they could hit those notes," she said. "I wanted to grow and sort of hit the power note at the GRAMMYs. But this year is going to be a little bit different. I just want to come out there and cut loose tonight. Just be punk rock and just lay it all out there for everybody."