Brad Pitt Twin and His 'Wolves' Stunt Double Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves.

In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

The outfit is the same one Pitt was seen wearing when he was photographed filming scenes for the project, alongside co-star, George Clooney, late last month.

Clooney, 61, and Pitt, shared a bit of a matching moment in the pics, as they wore similar black leather jackets and gray pants.

James Devaney/GC Images

According to Apple, Wolves, which is written and directed by John Watts, is about "two lone fixers who are assigned the same job."

The upcoming thriller will follow Clooney and Pitt’s work together in the Ocean’s franchise and Burn After Reading.

Last year, Clooney spoke with Deadline and revealed that he and Pitt offered to take a huge pay cut for the film in exchange for a theatrical release, in addition to streaming.

"Yeah. Brad and I. It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great. So, I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist," he told the publication.

