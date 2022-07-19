Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet.

The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains.

Tristar Media/WireImage

The 58-year-old actor's breezy outfit puts him on the growing list of male celebs rocking skirts and dresses on the red carpet. In March of this year, fellow actor Oscar Isaac proudly wore a coordinating skirt-and-suit outfit to the premiere of Disney+'s Marvel series, Moon Knight. Other notable stars who have donned dresses and skirts include Harry Styles, Vin Diesel, Gerard Butler, Billy Porter, Jared Leto, Jaden Smith and many more.

Pitt posed for photos on the carpet alongside his Bullet Train co-stars, Joey King and Zazie Beetz. King looked gorgeous with a sleek, light-pink bob haircut and a form-fitting black jumpsuit. For her part, Beetz dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless turquoise minidress made complete with her hair styled into two space buns.

Tristar Media/WireImage

Bullet Train is a forthcoming feature-length thriller that follows "five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train," who "find out their missions have something in common," according to the film's synopsis.

The David Leitch-directed production has a star-studded cast including Pitt, King, Beetz, as well as Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Karen Fukuhara.