Brad Pitt, Joey King and ‘Bullet Train’ Co-Stars Formed a Band on Set with NSFW Band Name (Exclusive)

One close cast! According to Joey King and Brad Pitt, the cast of Bullet Train are so close they've decided to start a band!

The actors walked the red carpet at the Bullet Train premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about bonding while filming and the subsequent promotional tour.

"We get along so well, it's just really, really fun," King marveled with a smile. "We've got Brad, who just sets the tone. He's an amazing, talented leader of our band."

In fact, they're more than just a band of actors -- King joked that they actually formed a real band, adding, "We have a whole band name and everything!"

According to King, "We're called Naked Below the Line." Although she's not entirely sure where the somewhat NSFW moniker came from. "I don't even remember the story behind the band name!"

"I don't know how it happened! We just have the most wonderful time together," she added.

When it comes to who is playing which instruments, star Aaron Taylor-Johnson jokingly revealed to ET, "We're still figuring things out. Like, we're still experimenting."

Pitt, however, quipped that the band's name implies they "just wear shirts."

"Joey's gonna be our front person," he added with a laugh. "And we're all kind of doo-wopping in the back."

There's no word yet on if or when Naked Below the Line will release their debut album -- which Taylor-Johnson quipped is set to be titled No Harness.

As for their film, the exciting thrill-ride sees nearly all the major stars playing assassins who are all gunning for the same target while on a bullet train in Japan. The high-octane action comedy speeds into theaters Aug. 1.