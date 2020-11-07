Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old Bollywood superstar, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, India, shared his diagnosis with fans on his social media on Saturday.

"This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed," the Mard star wrote on Instagram a selfie. "Family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested."

The post quickly filled with well wishes and messages of support from fans, friends and colleagues.

His son, Abhishek, also confirmed that he tested positive for the flu-like symptom.

"Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested," he wrote. "I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽"

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

In a video, Amitabh also gave an update from Nanavati hospital and thanked the medical professionals for their work amid the pandemic.

"There's always fear. There is perhaps depression, but please do not despair, do not panic. We are all together in this. We're all working together and all we hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances," he said before thanking all the nurses, doctors and the staff working at Nanavati hospital.

India has over 850,000 positive cases of COVID-19, becoming the third highest country affected by the coronavirus after the U.S. and Brazil. The country has had over 22,000 deaths, according to official numbers.

Amitabh joins a long list of celebrities and famous faces who have tested positive for the flu-like virus. Many, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Chris Cuomo and his family, have successfully recovered.

