Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Does Standup Set at His 'Punk Rock Shiva'

Kelly Rizzo made Bob Saget proud. The wife of the late Full House star took to Instagram on Monday to share pics of herself performing standup in her husband's honor. Saget died on Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida.

The blogger took the stage during the second night of Saget's "punk rock shiva," which was hosted by John Mayer, John Stamos and Jeff Ross at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.

Though Rizzo said people would "never see me do standup" during one of her first Instagram tributes to the late comedian, she put her hesitation aside to pay tribute to Saget.

"So remember when I said you’ll never see me do standup??" Rizzo wrote alongside pics of her on stage. "Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life."

Rizzo continued by noting that Saget "would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by" Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Ross, Stamos and Mayer, who were pictured in the shots.

"I know it made him smile big," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us. Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob’s lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day."

Rizzo got praise for her performance in the comment section, with Ross telling her she "killed" her set, Candace Cameron Bure noting, "Bob would be SO proud and SO happy!!!!," and Nikki Glaser writing that she's "so proud" of the blogger.

The loosely structured, free-for-all show was produced by Saget's longtime friend, Mike Binder, and included performances by Jackson Browne, Darren Criss, Michael Keaton, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Mike Young, Jodie Sweeten, Paul Rodriguez, and Byron Allen.

During the event, Stamos and Mayer, both pallbearers at Saget's funeral, formed an impromptu house band that played alongside Ross and the other comics gentle riffing of the life and legacy of their lost friend.

The evening ended with a raucous audience singalong led by Rizzo, as well as Saget's daughters, Aubrey and Lara. The ode, in homage to Saget's salty sense of humor, was "My Dog Licked My Balls."

Darren Criss, Mike Binder, Jim Carrey, Mike Young, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, John Stamos, Seth Green, Byron Allen Pamal Sisson

John Stamos on drums, Darren Criss on guitar Pamal Sisson

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018 after meeting each other via social media three years prior. Last month, Rizzo recalled the final conversation she had with the comedian, who performed standup the night before his death.

"I'm just very grateful that it was all, 'I love you so much,'" Rizzo told Hoda Kotb on the Today show. "I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly,' and he said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love."

Rizzo added that their love for each other was instant. "We were inseparable from our very first date," she said. "Pretty much we knew that that was it. We knew that it was something different and unique."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report states Saget was lying in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

Saget was laid to rest during a private memorial ceremony on Jan. 14.