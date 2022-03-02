Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Emotionally Thanks Fans for Support Nearly Two Months After His Death

Kelly Rizzo is expressing her gratitude. Nearly two months after Bob Saget died in Orlando, Florida, his widow took to her Instagram Story to say thank you to the fans who've publicly shared their love for the late Full House star.

"I really just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram," Rizzo said. "So many people have shared your stories with me of the loss that you've been through. You've poured out your heart. It's just really kind that you've tried to help me by sharing your stories."

"This whole grief things is something that, I've learned recently, a lot of people don't understand, you don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that, at one point or another, we all go through," she continued. "Even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've had kind of a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level that takes it to this different place."

Even amid her grief, Rizzo said she's "been doing my best to try to even engage with people, and respond to comments, and just try to tell everyone how thankful, and grateful, and appreciative I am of everything that you've all done to try to help me through this incredibly difficult time."

The "kindness" people have shown, Rizzo said, "has been a little bright spot, and has made this a bit easier." The thing that has helped the most, though, is "seeing how much you all loved Bob," Rizzo said.

"This outpouring is something like I don't think anybody has ever seen. Seeing how much of an impact he had on all of your lives is lifechanging and just immeasurable, how much it means to all of us, especially I know how much it would mean to Bob," Rizzo said while getting emotional. "He thought he was pretty well liked, I don't think he had any idea it was to this extent, how much of a difference he truly made."

The travel blogger, who married Saget in 2018, concluded her video by noting, "That is what I'm so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."

Saget died on Jan. 9 in his Orlando hotel room. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head."