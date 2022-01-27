Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Says He Had 'Unconditional Love' in Sweet Tribute

Bob Saget's daughter, Lara, is honoring her late father.

In her first post since his unexpected death, the 32-year-old touched on the actor's "unconditional love" and the lessons he taught her. She shared the heartfelt message alongside a black-and-white throwback of the two.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body," Lara wrote. "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love."

"Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest," she continued, adding, "With love ❤️."

Bob's widow, Kelly Rizzo, reposted Lara's post, adding, "The love for his girls is otherworldly and unmatched."

In ET's final interview with the belovedcomedian, he shared how he wanted to "live forever" for the sake of his wife and daughters, Lara, Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29. Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65, also noted how important it was to make sure to tell those he loved just how special they were.

"I've got to live forever, I've got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can't die," Saget told ET's Nischelle Turner in a 2020 interview following his Masked Singer elimination. "I don't know what to do. I've got to live forever."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton found Bob on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report stated he was lying in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

Hours after news broke of Bob's death, Aubrey shared a screenshot of a text she received from her father. The message simply read, "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!"

Bob performed a standup set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall over the weekend near Jacksonville, Florida, just hours before his death.

After the show, he shared a selfie from the stage, writing, "OK, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences... I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

