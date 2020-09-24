Blue Nile Sale: Save 25–50% Off Sparkling Fine Jewelry

From bracelets and earrings to wedding rings, lots of fine jewelry deep discounts are happening over at the Blue Nile sale right now.

Using the promo code SEPT2020 will get you up to save 25–50% off on sparkling fine jewelry through Sept. 27. You can save on select bangles, bracelets, necklaces, rings and more.

Whether you are shopping for jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your jewelry collection or pre-shopping for the holiday, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.