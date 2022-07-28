'Blonde' Trailer: Ana de Armas Portrays the Different Sides of Marilyn Monroe

Look out world, she’s arrived! On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas. As if the pre-released photos weren’t enough, fans finally get to see de Armas fully transform into Norma Jeane Mortenson, also known as Marilyn Monroe.

The black-and-white trailer opens with the big reveal of Marilyn (de Armas) as she comes out of her dressing room after someone knocks on her door. As she makes her way to her car, camera lights flash and a crowd of people call her name.

"Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend" plays while de Armas' Marilyn sits at a table with "the ex-athlete" (Bobby Cannavale), presumably New York Yankees player Joe DiMaggio, who asks her, “How’d you get your start?”

“What start?” she replies.

“In movies,” he says as a clip is shown of the actress holding a script in front a man looking at her.

“I guess I was discovered," Marilyn replies.

The second half of the trailer finds Marilyn elaborating on her answer while speaking with the ex-athlete about the difference between her on-screen persona and her real life. While she delivers the monologue, scenes from some of Marilyn’s biggest career highs and personal lows play out.

“I know you’re supposed to get used to it, but I just can’t. I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe,” she says. “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the cameras are rolling.”

“Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen,” she adds.

The Netflix film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, also stars Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton and Rebecca Wisock. Brad Pitt serves as one of the film’s producers, while Christina Oh is the executive producer.

In June, de Armas teased the movie while talking to ET. “Definitely not the movie people expect,” the 34-year-old actress told ET’s Lauren Zima. “I don't know what people are expecting but this is definitely gonna be something very surprising and a more intimate take on her life and her journey as Norma Jeane and then the movie star that she became.”

Blonde debuts Sept. 28 on Netflix.