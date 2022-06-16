'Blonde': Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe in First Teaser for the Netflix Film

Ana de Armas is the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe as seen in the official teaser for Blonde. The first look at director Andrew Dominik’s highly anticipated film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates comes ahead of its long awaited September release on Netflix.

In the brief clip, Armas is heard saying, “Please come. Don’t abandon me,” as an emotional Monroe is seen getting her makeup done before it shows a montage of clips from the film with Armas recreating several of Monroe’s most iconic moments in front of the camera.

According to Netflix, the upcoming film “boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start -- to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” Armas tells the streaming platform’s magazine, Netflix Queue. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

In addition to Armas, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito and Ned Bellamy.

Blonde will premiere Sept. 23 on Netflix.