'Blindspot' Series Finale Sneak Peek: Jane Discovers She's Been Zipped Once Again (Exclusive)

Time for one last mission.

Blindspot wraps up its five-season run on Thursday with a series finale that also happens to be its landmark 100th episode. Titled "Iunne Ennui," the series' final hour picks up immediately after Jane (Jaimie Alexander) has been injected with ZIP once again, the threat of her losing her memory rearing its ugly head.

But, as ET's exclusive sneak clip of the opening scene from the series finale reveals, the team can breathe a sigh of relief -- for now, at least. Jane, they learn, is still Jane after they give her a powerful antidote to counteract the effects of ZIP. Whew.

"Do you remember who we are?" Patterson asks nervously.

"Of course I do," Jane says exasperated, before asking the team to fill her in on what led her to getting zipped once more. Her reaction to finding out that the drug is in her system again says it all. "Wait, how do I remember?"

"Since we've been hunting these things, we've been working on a pretty powerful antidote just in case this happened to one of us," Patterson shares. "We dosed about an hour ago. I guess it worked."

Though Ivy Sands (Julee Cerda) is still on the run, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and company assure Jane they've retrieved all of her bombs. But something tells us, things are about to get a whole lot messier. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

"I think a lot of people were worried from the previous episode that Jane would not have her memory this episode. We get that right out of the way," creator Martin Gero exclusively tells ET of the series finale opener. "What's also really beautiful about that sequence is seeing everybody and remembering it for the first time. We cut to some of the first times we've seen the characters; some of it is from their screen tests even, footage that has never aired that we found and pieced together."

"That's an early idea of what's going to happen [in the final episode]," he says. "It's going to be a lot about the present, a lot of the past and hopefully, an eye to the future."

The Blindspot series finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.