Blake Shelton Responds to Luke Bryan Saying Fans Only Listen to His New Music for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton started up a friendly feud with Luke Bryan on Twitter -- but it's hard to say who will win this round.

On Monday, Shelton tweeted a fake news story about drivers falling asleep at the wheel when listening to Bryan's music. "Wow! Just catching up on the news... Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on," he wrote.

The American Idol judge retaliated by referencing Shelton's newest songs, "Happy Together" and "Nobody But You," with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. "Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," he quipped back.

Shelton replied, "Hey, don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!"

This wouldn't be the first time these two have cracked jokes at the other's expense. Back in 2018, Bryan quipped to ET that he didn't even give Shelton his new number when he switched phones.

"I don't wanna talk about him anymore," Bryan teased. "I don't feel like I need to boost Blake's career with my time on TV."

