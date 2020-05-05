Blake Lively Shares How Her Past Met Gala Looks Have Matched the Carpet as Fans Recreate Her Styles

Blake Lively is such a fashion queen that the Met Gala carpet almost always matches her stunning looks! The 32-year-old actress celebrated what should have been the 2020 Met Gala on Monday with some throwback photos of her past styles.

"...When the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016," she captioned a series of photos showing how the carpet that stretches over the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art has perfectly coordinated over the years with her variety of colorful styles.

"How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet ?" model Gigi Hadid joked of Met Gala organizer and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in the comments.

Lively also shared some epic recreations of her Met Gala styles from fans on her Instagram Story.

This year's Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Wintour shared a video in light of the canceled event to Vogue's YouTube channel on Monday.

"Normally on the first Monday in May I would find myself on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, greeting the guests of the annual Costume Institute Gala. Instead, I find myself at home like most of you," she said. "This is a time of grief and of hardship for millions and the postponement of a party is nothing in comparison. And yet one thing that we have learned through this difficult time is that we need each other, that community is essential to who we are. If we are to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, we must emerge from it connected as never before."

