Blake Lively Rocks Bikini and Huge Smile After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

Blake Lively is smiling and sun drenched in a series of photos from a seaside getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds.

"She sells seashells down by the seashore," the 35-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post, showing off layers of seashell necklaces over a Follow Suit bikini top. In the carousel photos, she poses for a mirror selfie accentuating her toned tummy in a bikini top and patterned pants; captures Reynolds with windblown hair by the shore; snuggles up with her mom and mother-in-law, Elaine and Tammy; and pops a knee by the pool in a black cut-out swimsuit.

The sunny snaps come just a few months after Lively gave birth to her fourth child. When one fan commented to ask about the star's workout routine, Lively replied with a shout-out to her trainer, Don Saladino.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was mostly impressed with the baubles. "She is my favorite jewelry collector," she commented.

Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. News of their latest addition's arrival broke in February, though no details about baby number four have been shared. In fact, the couple did not formally announce news of the birth, but instead shared a photo of Lively in which she was obviously no longer pregnant.

"We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Reynolds said in a February interview on CNBC's Power Lunch after the baby's arrival. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

"It's a zoo over here," he added during the virtual appearance on the show, before joking, "This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Back in November, before the little one made an appearance, Reynolds gushed about being a dad again in an interview with ET.

"We're very excited. You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," he said. "It's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."