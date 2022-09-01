Blake Lively Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Debuts Bump on Red Carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to be parents of four! The 35-year-old actress revealed the happy news on Thursday when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

Wearing a sequin mini dress with a cream bow, which she paired with gold jewelry, Lively proudly showed off her baby bump as she posed for pics at the event.

"I just like to create," Lively said during the event, multiple outlets report. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This will be the fourth child for Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012. They are already parents to three daughters -- James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Reynolds recently gushed over his wife in an interview with ET, just ahead of his and Lively's 10th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated earlier this month.

"I'm paired up with my best friend," he said of Lively. "When that happens, you recognize how unbelievably lucky you are."