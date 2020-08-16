Blake Lively Jokes About Embarrassing Her and Ryan Reynolds' Daughters With Goofy Mask Selfie

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will proudly represent their daughters -- even when they're old enough to be embarrassed by their parents. Lively took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a selfie of herself and Reynolds wearing face masks decorated by their girls.

The couple puts on goofy faces for the snap, with Lively joking declaring, "we won’t embarrass them at all in middle school."

Scribbled across Lively and Reynolds' masks are several designs by 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez and 9-month old Betty. The actress' face covering is adorned with yellow stars and what appears to be a portrait of a person with pink and purple hair. Reynolds' mask, meanwhile, features an adorably chaotic pattern of shapes in different colors.

Instagram

Reynolds and Lively have been doing what they can to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Reynolds took to Twitter to announce his and Lively's $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity pal and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman. “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-?-HUGH.)”

On Friday, Reynolds also issued an important message to the young people in British Columbia in response to B.C. Premier John Horgan asking him and Seth Rogen to encourage people to stay indoors amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Reynolds said he knew young people in the area were partying, "which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, that they're also dying from it too."

"And of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable," Reynolds continued. "B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there. My mom! She doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable."

The father of three expressed his hopes that young people in B.C. "don't kill my mom. Frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other," before concluding his PSA with a shout-out to Lively.

"I love parties, my favorite thing to do is sit alone with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party," he quipped.

See more in the video below.