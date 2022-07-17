Blake Jenner, 'Glee' Star, Arrested for DUI In Los Angeles County

Former Glee star Blake Jenner was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles County, ET has confirmed.

The actor was pulled over for a traffic violation after he allegedly failed to stop at a red light in Burbank, California on July 9. Officers conducted a safety test and allegedly discovered Jenner was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit. He was subsequently hit with a DUI charge, according to Burbank PD and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Officials tell ET, the incident took place at 12:16 AM at the intersection of Verdugo and Kenneth roads. The actor was taken into custody and was later released that morning at 6:15 AM. Jenner's bail was set at $5,000.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Jenner's arrest and DUI charge.

You'll recognize Jenner from his role as Ryder Lynn in Glee. The actor also appeared as a guest star on CW's Supergirl.

In October 2020, Jenner made headlines for admitting to engaging in an abusive relationship against his ex-wife. In a lengthy statement to social media, Jenner shared that when he was 20 years old he fell in love with a woman but their "shared brokenness" led them to have a tumultuous marriage.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner -- emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically,” he admitted at the time, explaining that two years before they called it quits they had an argument that "escalated" and he "threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in the face."

"I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone. It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life," Jenner shared. "I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond."

Jenner was previously married to fellow actor Melissa Benoist from 2015 to 2017. He did not mention her by name in his statement.