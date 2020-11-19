Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Holiday Gifts

There's never been a better year to give a meaningful holiday gift, and there are many meaningful reasons to shop Black-owned businesses on Black Friday and through the holiday shopping season.

First, the obvious: Buying something from any retailer puts money in their pocket, which they need in order to be sustainable. Black-owned businesses are often small businesses, so when the economy takes a hit like it has this past year, they're more at risk than massive retailers. On the flip side, because these brands are smaller, whatever shoppers buy from them is likely to be unique and extra special. Sure, you could grab an iPad or Apple Airpods from Walmart, but a gift made with care by a smaller, Black-owned store comes with a special touch.

Plus, it's easy to help these brands create much-needed buzz -- maybe your friend will post about their gift on Instagram, and their followers will see it and shop from the brand as well. (Or, in a dream scenario, maybe Oprah will see it and include it on her Oprah's Favorite Things list!)

The ET Style team has shared some of our favorite Black-owned fashion and beauty and health and wellness brands over the past few months, and in that spirit we've rounded up great Black-owned and Black-led businesses to shop on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday season. Below, you'll find everything from artisanal soaps to fabulous winter coats to innovative natural haircare systems, all created by and/or for sale at businesses run by Black entrepreneurs.

And remember: If you are unable to support these companies financially right now for your Black Friday shopping, that's OK! Bookmark this story and make these your first stops whenever you are able to; in the meantime, support them on social media and by sharing with friends. If you're looking for even more minority-owned companies, or ones local to you, search the #BuyBlack hashtag on social media or check out apps like Black Nation and Official Black Wall Street.

Fashion Gifts

Autumn Adeigbo

Bold, colorful pieces (like the dresses, headbands and masks featured at the top of this story) are at the heart of Autumn Adeigbo's namesake apparel and accessories brand. These standout pieces are sustainable, too -- the team produces only what is ordered, which minimizes waste and surplus stock. A rising star in the women's fashion world, Autumn was just featured in the November issue of Vogue with fellow designer Tory Burch.

Shop all Autumn Adeigbo collections here.

Beauty & Skincare Gifts

How refreshing: Marla Rene founded her beauty company with an uplifting ethos of creating products to help with skin "insecurities" rather than "imperfections." Her formulas are highly concentrated with restorative fatty acids, phytonutrients, minerals and other natural ingredients; you can also take a skin assessment to find the products that are best for you.

Shop all Marla Rene Beauty products here.

The ultimate "win-win" gift? Affordable skin and body care. Kmoni Cosmetics offers plant-based products for women, men and kids, including small-batch artisanal soaps made "the old fashioned way" -- a weirdly fascinating process that you can read about here. Kmoni was founded by Monica Robinson, who was inspired to DIY budget-friendly holiday gifts for her family as a culinary student. She ended up creating a rich, hydrating soap made with turmeric, citrus and organic palm oil from West Africa that was perfect for family members who were struggling with eczema. The official launch of Kmoni -- and lotions, scrubs, body wash, haircare and bath bombs -- soon followed.

Shop the full Kmoni line here.

So, you've probably heard of this brand -- and its fashion/beauty/music mogul founder, Rihanna -- already. But did you know that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin purchases support the foundation Riri started in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite? CLF supports global education, health and emergency response programs, with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people and communities around the world; they've also provided millions of dollars to communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shop all Fenty Skin products here.

Natural Haircare Gifts

CurlMix has the all-mighty Oprah seal of approval, but that's not this natural haircare brand's only claim to fame. Founded by Kim and Tim Lewis, CurlMix has been featured on Shark Tank and successfully pivoted from a subscription-based setup to a full product line in 2018, all based on customer feedback. Not sure where to start? Take the CurlMix quiz to find out which four-step system (shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, gel) is best for your specific curly hair needs.

Shop all CurlMix products here.

Health & Wellness Gifts

GirBNatural is a true family affair: ShantaQuilette Develle was inspired by her aunt to found a nonprofit that provides breast cancer patients with personal care products, then became a certified herbalist and founded GirlBNatural after experiencing her own health issues. She tapped her father to help her develop clean, luxurious products and today runs the company with her daughter, Nyaira. The line -- which includes deodorants, feminine cleansing wash and dietary supplements like seamoss gel -- is toxin-free, cruelty-free and sustainable, and many items are also vegan.

Shop all GirlBNatural products here.